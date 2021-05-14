NI film and television industry thriving says Economy Minister

NORTHERN Ireland’s film and television industry is thriving and delivering positive economic benefits, Economy Minister Diane Dodds has said.

The Minister visited Belfast Harbour Studios, where the Netflix film ‘The School for Good and Evil’ is being filmed.

Directed by Paul Feig ('Bridesmaids', 'Ghostbusters') and starring Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne and Kerry Washington, ‘The School for Good and Evil’ is based on a best-selling series of young adult fantasy novels by Soman Chainani and follows a group of girls and boys who are taken to an institution and trained to become fairy tale-like heroes and villains.

Minister Dodds said: “I was very pleased to have the opportunity to visit the set for ‘The School for Good and Evil’ to see at first-hand the creativity and vibrancy of the local screen industries.

“Northern Ireland has established itself as a highly desirable filming location, not only for our diverse, beautiful and accessible locations, but also because of the outstanding skills base we have built here.

“This production by Netflix will be in Northern Ireland for at least 20 weeks and Northern Ireland Screen estimates that it will generate investment of approximately £30million. Around 500 NI-resident crew are working on the film.

“The local industry has risen and adapted to the significant challenges posed by Covid and continues to thrive, with support from Northern Ireland Screen. I commend the efforts of all involved and wish ‘The School for Good and Evil’ every success when it hits screens around the world.”

Richard Williams, CEO of Northern Ireland Screen, said: “Netflix is the world’s largest subscription streaming service with millions of subscribers worldwide and an outstanding track record for offering very high quality, original programming.

"For a global player like this to choose Belfast as its base is a real vote of confidence in Northern Ireland’s screen industry and further cements our reputation as a leading centre for film and television production.”