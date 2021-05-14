Police make fresh appeal over Brook Street incident

DETECTIVES have made a renewed appeal for information following the discovery of a suspicious object in Coleraine on the morning of Wednesday 5 May.



The object was discovered, at approximately 6.30am, outside a property in the Brook Street area of the town.



Detective Inspector McKenna said: “Police attended along with Ammunition Technical Officers, who examined the item and subsequently declared it a hoax.



“The incident, which happened over one week ago now, caused disruption to motorists and, understandably, distress to local residents who had to be evacuated from their homes.



“I am appealing to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch.



“Were you in the Brook Street area the previous night, that’s the night of Tuesday 4 May or the early hours of Wednesday 5 May? If you noticed any suspicious activity, or captured dash cam footage, please contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 165 of 05/05/21.”



A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport



Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org