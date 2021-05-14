RSD receives Care Award

The Royal School Dungannon was delighted to welcome the Minister of Education, Mr Peter Weir MLA, to the school on Wednesday 5th May.

The Minister presented the Derrytrasna Pastoral Care Award to the school in recognition for the exceptional pastoral care RSD provides to both students and the wider community.

Mrs Kerr, Senior Teacher Pastoral, told the Courier: “We firmly believe that the Dungannon community should come together with the common goal of equipping its young people to cope in an ever-changing and challenging society.

"Our students are the future and we need to ensure they are given every opportunity to be the best version of themselves that they can possibly be. This was our motivation in extending pastoral care beyond the school gate and consequently RSD has led a community-wide mental health campaign and been the driving force behind a local fundraising effort to secure the work of Reach Mentoring in schools right across the local area.”



Royal School Dungannon would like to thank the RSD Parents, Friends & Teachers’ Association for nominating the school for this most prestigious award.