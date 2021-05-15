Rostrevor residents express concern over failure to reopen Health Centre

ROSTREVOR residents have voiced their concerns and disappointment over the failure to reopen the Surgery in the village.

Independent Councillor Mark Gibbons has just carried out a snap survey of 100 residents seeking their views regarding the continued closure of the Health Centre.

“ With the recent news that there are still no immediate plans to reopen the invaluable Rostrevor Surgery, I spoke to 100 local residents today regarding the continued closure and asked for their overall opinion and how they feel this has affected the village,” stated Councillor Gibbons.

These are just a few examples of the comments he received(see below).

'We desperately need our GP Surgery back. The elderly population in the village are suffering especially'

`We have always had a Surgery in Rostrevor, going back generations. The rug has been pulled from under our feet.'

'It looks like this is the continued drive for centralisation, with rural communities once again being the ones to suffer.'

'We have an ageing population in the village and now this means that most have to travel into Warrenpoint to be seen.'

'I feel that the new system works well in Warrenpoint, but I'm young enough and have a car. This must be a bodyblow for the elderly, vulnerable and parents with young children for example.'

'I can understand why they had to make the decision and a hard decision it must have been, I just hope it comes back to Rostrevor, for the sake of our loved ones. It simply can't be a permanent solution.'

'I've lived in Rostrevor all my life-and I just feel as if, instead of improving as life goes on, that we are taking a step back regarding services, regarding help.'

'Rostrevor Surgery is sorely missed. Hope to god it comes back. It was once a vital part of this community.'

'They are doing great work in Warrenpoint at the moment-spinning so many plates. Let's pray they come back soon and continue that great service in Rostrevor with fewer plates to spin.'

'My God, you don't realise what you've got until it's gone! Rostrevor has lost a vital service. We need a date for reopening.'

Councillor Gibbons continued: “Summer Hill & Rostrevor Surgeries have published an updated newsletterexplaining why the Surgery remains closed-although, worryingly there seems to be very little information regarding what services will be made available in Rostrevor further down the line for the local community.

“I commend the continued great work of the surgery staff who have been doing a fantastic job under difficult circumstances. We as a community would be lost without them. However, the situation regarding the closure and lack of clarity is very disappointing for a community who have had a surgery within this village for a lifetime and more.

“I will once again be contacting the Summer Hill & Rostrevor Surgery's Management with a plea for some answers and I will be attaching the responses I received from the snap survey-with hope that the comments may give a little extra insight into the thoughts of concerned residents, many of whom are not on social media.

“I want to thank all who took the time to chat to me on the beautiful day that it was-and as always, stay safe.”