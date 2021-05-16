79 new homes for Magherafelt

79 new homes for Magherafelt

The outdoor recreation location in Maghera

Reported by Adam Morton

MID-Ulster District Council’s planning committee has approved a planning application that should see 79 new homes arrive in Magherafelt.

The application was first lodged in July 2018 by agent Manor Architects on behalf of applicant JFM Construction.

It was approved at Mid-Ulster District Council’s planning committee meeting held on Tuesday, May 4.

Now approved, it will allow for the building of 79 new dwellings (15 detached and 64 semi-detached homes) to the SE of Park Lane, Killyfaddy Road, Magherafelt.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130