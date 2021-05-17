Newry City Centre Regeneration Public Consultation open until May 31

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council is reminding anyone still wishing to participate in its Newry City Centre Regeneration (NCCR) public consultation survey to do so before the end of the month.

An online questionnaire opened on Monday 8 March 2021 and is due to close on Monday 31 May 2021.

Speaking on behalf of the Newry City Centre Regeneration (NCCR) Board, Co-Chairpersons, Councillors Roisin Mulgrew and Pete Byrne thanked everyone who had taken part so far.

In a joint statement they said, “There has been a high level of participation in the consultation to date and we are keen to keep receiving as many views as possible.

“Newry is a key investment location that can lead to economic growth and opportunities not only for Newry City, but for the entire district. This significant investment and development opportunity has huge potential, and as we begin to emerge from COVID-19, vision and ambition is required more than ever to positively tackle the challenges ahead.

“As the public consultation draws to a close, we will be sharing further detail on individual aspects of the Newry City Centre Regeneration Project over the coming weeks and months.”

The NCCR proposals are a range of projects which aim to invest directly within the historic core of the City, aiming to increase vibrancy and footfall, and stimulating further investment and regeneration for the benefit of the entire district.

The ongoing consultation process is linked to the Belfast Region City Deal (BCRD) projects also currently in progress. The Council has committed £26m to these projects, and a further £8m from the Department for Communities via BRCD is being finalised. The Theatre/Conference Centre and Civic and Regional hub facilities are the cornerstones of the regeneration investment, with BRCD funding delivering public realm around the Council’s projects. An office fund will enable the private sector to respond flexibly in provision of office accommodation to suit workplace changes due to the impact of COVID-19.

The 15-acre Albert Basin Park is also a NCCR project and was subject to public consultation in 2020. A project team, including external consultants, has been engaged to develop a concept design and high level budget costs for the Albert Basin Park based upon the feedback from the public consultation in 2020. The concept layout is expected this coming summer.

The online public consultation can be accessed via the Council’s website at https://www.newrymournedown.org/consultations

Given the level of interest in the consultation process the Council recently produced a graphic to help provide clarity for some frequently asked questions associated with the NCCR projects. The infographic is available to view via: https://www.newrymournedown.org/newry-city-centre-regeneration

A graphic on the proposed Theatre/Conference Centre can also found at: https://www.newrymournedown.org/newry-regeneration, which will be updated with further aspects of the NCCR project in the coming weeks and months.

Members of the public can send questions on the NCCR project to info@nmandd.org for consideration.

The Newry City Centre Regeneration Programme Board Elected Members are:

Cllr Roisin MulgrewSF (Co-Chair)

Cllr Pete ByrneSDLP (Co-Chair)

Cllr Charlie CaseySF

Cllr Gary StokesSDLP

Cllr Gavin MaloneIndependent

Cllr David TaylorUUP

Cllr William WalkerDUP