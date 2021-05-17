NMD Council helps Shine a Light on Acquired Brain Injury

During Action for Brain Injury Week (17th – 23rd May) civic buildings will be illuminated blue and green throughout Northern Ireland to put a spotlight on acquired brain injury, a life-long condition often referred to as a ‘silent epidemic’.

Newry Town Hall will glow blue and green on Monday 17th May as part of the Brain Injury Matters #ShineALightOnABI campaign.

Brain Injury Matters is a local charity dedicated to supporting and empowering people with Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) to achieve their goals and help them to adjust to life with brain injury.

Even with over 10,000 hospital admissions annually, ABI is often referred to as a ‘silent epidemic’ due to subtle difficulties that can arise with memory and thinking abilities. ABI can change a person’s internal experience of being themselves, affecting how they think, feel and respond to themselves, others and the world around them. Many ABI survivors experience dramatic and permanent changes in their work status, income, family life, role within society and community and general quality of life.

Gordon Gough, Chairman of Brain Injury Matters said:

“Brain Injury Matters is delighted to be shining a light on brain injury during this awareness week. Acquired brain injury has often been referred to as a ‘silent epidemic’ due to limited public awareness and the more subtle difficulties that can arise with memory and thinking abilities. Every building lit up during action for brain injury week helps to raise much-needed awareness of this life-long condition. This campaign will bring local communities together to highlight the impact of brain injury. We are very much looking forward to seeing our supporters throughout Northern Ireland visit civic buildings in their local council area and share their photographs across our social media platforms.”

If you would like to take part or find out more about the Shine a light on brain injury campaign, please visit https://braininjurymatters.org.uk/ or e-mail marketing@braininjurymatters.org.uk