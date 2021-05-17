Phoenix Integrated redevelopment approved

How Phoenix Integrated Primary School, Cookstown will look after redevelopment.

MID-Ulster District Council’s planning committee has approved an planning application that will see a Cookstown integrated primary school transformed into a state-of-the-art facility.

The application was submitted by agent Resolve Planning and Development on behalf of the trustees of Phoenix Integrated Primary School.

Having received approval it will see the school and a nursery unit redeveloped at its Fountain Road site.

The existing temporary school accommodation is now set to be replaced by a seven-classroom primary school and nursery unit.

