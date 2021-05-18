Join Extra Care's Ballymena team and make a real difference

Extra Care was established in 1935 to ensure people could continue to live in their own homes with support.

The Charity is constantly changing to meet Service Users’ expectation and requirements but remains committed to an approach that promotes excellence.

This is apparent through our vision “To be a person-centred organisation that offers service users and carers real choice and control in the design and delivery of their support and care needs”.

Our Purpose is “To place the wishes of service users and carers at the centre of all that we do. Supporting them to make the choices about the care and support that matters to them”.

It has been shown that as people’s needs change, support is at its most effective when delivered in their home where surroundings are familiar, and they are at their most content.

We believe this is true no matter what your specific needs may be.

The skills and values of our 300+ staff across Northern Ireland ensure we are committed to providing Service Users with the support they want to continue living in their home, maintaining a good quality of life with minimal disruption.

Every time our staff visit a Service Users home the ongoing high-quality training and 24-hour management support ensures that the Service User is comfortable with the services they are receiving.

Currently we are providing over 500 hours of care each week in the Ballymena area.

Could you come and join our Ballymena team to help meet this requirement and provide first class care to our Service Users?

We are currently recruiting for dedicated, caring individuals to join our team as Full or Part Time Care Workers.

Are you:

A school leaver (age 17+) looking to undertake your first steps into the care environment?

A student looking for a way to fund your studies or to gain hands on experience?

A caring individual looking for career change or considering a return to employment?

Do you:

Have a full driving licence and access to a suitable vehicle?

Previous care experience is not required as all training will be provided.

We are holding an Open Day on Wednesday 26th May 2021 from 10am to 4pm at our Ballymena Office, 23 – 25 Henry Street, Ballymena, BT42 3AA.

We will be carrying out interviews on the day, if you are interested please contact Adrian McKeown, Recruitment Officer on 028 94482939 to book an interview slot.

Or alternatively if you are just wanting to find out more, drop in for a chat with our team during the Open Day.

If you are unavailable on 26th May 2021, please contact us via email at hrteam@extra-care.org and we will arrange a time to talk with you or alternatively visit our website www.extra-care.org to find out more about us and the current vacancies we have on offer.