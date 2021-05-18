Moderator on visit to Ballykeel

Presbyterian Moderator Rev Dr David Bruce visited Ballykeel Presbyterian last Sunday.

After the service he took time to meet with community representatives including Jim McIlroy and Chrissy Bell both of whom regularly attend the Church.

Dr Bruce also heard from members of the congregation serving in the Health Service as well as new elders elect.

Ballykeel Presbyterian has been at the heart of a new community campaign aimed at addressing a number of social issues in the general area.

Minister, Rev. Martin McNeely, has been outspoken in his calls for the scourge of mental health problems which have caused tragedy in the area to be addressed as a matter of urgency.