Moses is missing

MOSES, is an Illiger Macaw (also known as a blue winged macaw) and he’s gone missing from his home perch in the Ahoghill area.

Now his concerned owners have offered a reward for Moses’s safe return.

Owner Sharon says: “They are a protected bird but are allowed to be bred to promote the species. Moses has been missing since April 5.

“We appreciate he could actually be anywhere now as they are great flyers.

“We’ve had potential sightings at Galgorm, Old Tullygarley Road and latest Old Antrim Road Balymena, Ballee area.”

If you see Moses or can provide information, contact Sharon on 07704955566.