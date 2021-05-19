STEAMing ahead at Ballymena Primary with award of highly prestigious grant

Ballymena Primary School has been awarded a prestigious grant for work in Science and Technology.

The Royal Society Grant was awarded for the promotion of STEAM projects in school particularly Science, Maths and Engineering.

In Ballymena Primary School it will be used for a project in the Autumn term where children will set up stations throughout the school to gather data on how the weather affects different aspects of our everyday lives.

The project will teach children to test hypothesis using real data and then use that data to suggest how help improve aspects of everyday life for al.

The school is developing STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics) in a very connected and real way to ensure that all pupils are prepared for the world that will lie ahead of them after their schooling is complete.

Principal Elaine Ritchie commented: “We want to introduce and develop in our pupils the skills and interest levels that are necessary for them to be prepared and take charge of the world that will be ahead of them.

“This means getting them ready for careers in the area of engineering and removing the stigmas that these subjects and subsequent jobs are only for males

“We are delighted to receive this grant from The Royal Society in London who do not give such things away lightly, they have high standards and we plan to meet and then excel those standards with our pupils. All staff and pupils worked extremely hard over Lockdown and we are excited to get started into this new project in Autumn.

“We hope that a greater sense of normality will be restored by then. We are not waiting until then, however, we are planning STEAM and engineering activities throughout the school to allow children to enjoy this subject alongside their everyday Numeracy and Literacy achievements.”