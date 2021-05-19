Volunteers sought for 'Looking Back to Look Forward' project

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is seeking local volunteers for their Northern Ireland centenary project - ‘Looking Back to Look Forward’

The project will entail an exhibition and talks series, exploring life in Mid and East Antrim across the decades against a timeline of key events in the history of Northern Ireland.

A community volunteer strand involving local groups will allow for their perspectives to be shared and an associated learning resource will be produced.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Peter Johnston said: “We’re grateful to the Northern Ireland Office and The National Lottery Heritage Fund for providing this funding. We want to reach out to all our residents to learn together and celebrate our past to help inform our shared future.”

Chair of Council’s Northern Ireland 100 Working Group, Councillor Cheryl Johnston, said: “The Looking Back to Look Forward project makes good use of Council’s museum collections to provide an important historical context as we mark the Centenary of Northern Ireland through our NI I00 Programme this year.

“Thanks to this grant, we will be able to share some untold stories about Northern Ireland’s history and provide an opportunity for our local communities to learn about life in Mid and East Antrim over the decades and how it has shaped who we are now.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is now seeking volunteers to participate in this part of the project.

This opportunity will enable local volunteers to research themes from the museum collections to uncover untold stories.

The project is firmly based on the Principles for Remembering, aiming to explore, with local communities, the local experience in Mid and East Antrim from 1921 to the present day to understand how identities have been forged and communal memories created.

Throughout 2021, Council is hosting a programme of events under the NI 100 umbrella to celebrate 100 years since the formation of Northern Ireland.

These events, exhibitions and community initiatives are all aimed at showcasing and championing culture, heritage, education, history, and future prosperity throughout the Mid and East Antrim Borough. For the latest on the NI 100 celebrations in Mid and East Antrim, visit midandeastantrim.gov.uk/ni100

The National Heritage Memorial Fund, which also operates as The National Lottery Heritage Fund, is delivering the Shared History Fund on behalf of the Northern Ireland Office.

The Shared History Fund uses funds provided by the UK Government, and is not National Lottery funding.