New online booking system for vans at recycling centres

DERRY City and Strabane District Council is to introduce an online booking system for large vans at its main recycling centres from next week in an effort to improve accessibility to its services.

The system will be operational at the Strahans Road site in Strabane and at Pennyburn and Strathfoyle.

It will come into force from Monday, May 24 and, in addition to facilitating large vans, cars and small vans can also be booked via the online system for the Glendermott Road and Eglinton recycling facilities.



People can simply click on www.derrystrabane.com/clicktorecycle, complete their details and they will get a text notification to confirm their slot.

A telephone booking system will also be available on: 0287 1376590.



Council has appealed to people to continue to be patient and respectful towards recycling centre attendants as they implement this change and to adhere to the signage and COVID health and safety measures in place at all centres.