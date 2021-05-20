Buttercrane bathrooms scoop top prize in National competition

In the most recent national Loo of the Year Awards, Buttercrane Shopping Centre has been voted best in the UK & Ireland for its Best Baby Change Facilities.

The Centre’s Parent & Baby Room was deemed as having superior facilities for parents of young children visiting the Centre in the Heart of Newry. Buttercrane Centre also scooped the top spot for Retail Market Sector.

Peter Murray Buttercrane Centre Manager said: “Buttercrane won this award for Baby Change Facilities in 2016/17 and in recent years it’s been won by major shopping and retail centres across the UK including two ‘super’ centres – the Trafford Centre, Manchester and Lakeside in Thurrock - so Buttercrane is in prestigious company.

“We are truly honoured to be re-awarded this national recognition, which is testament in itself of how important these facilities are for parents with young families visiting Buttercrane.”

Peter adds: “The aim of these awards is to encourage the highest possible standards in all ‘away from home’ washrooms. Everyone has a shared responsibility to make this happen – from washroom providers, managers, contractors, to staff as well as customers.

“We’d particularly like to thank our housekeeping team from Robinson Services for all their excellent work in maintaining the highest standards during a challenging year and congratulate our team for this award,” Peter added.