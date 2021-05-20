Church launches new youth app

THE Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) has sought to respond to the impact of the pandemic by supporting and developing congregational life across PCI’s 500-plus churches with a range of resources.

The latest initiative is the brand new PCI Youth App.

Rev David Thompson, Secretary to the Council for Congregational Life and Witness, explained that one of key elements of fruitful youth ministry is effective communication, which was challenging before Covid-19, but has become even more so in present circumstances. The new app will allow congregations to safely and effectively keep in touch with young people, leaders and parents.”

With a number of default ‘pages’, which can then be customised by congregations as their own ‘affiliate’ app, it brings everything together in one place, that is easily accessible to everyone involved in a church’s youth ministry.

Congregations with less time and resources can start off with a basic template and build as their needs change, but others may want to be a little more adventurous, which makes it not just a useful tool for these times of additional challenge, but one that will continue to be useful long into the future.

David Thompson explained that this makes the App very flexible, “As a Council, we were delighted to receive funding from Northern Ireland’s Education Authority to make the App freely available to 75 congregations and we have really been encouraged by its steady uptake by congregations. We hope that it will prove invaluable in effectively communicating not only what is happening, when and where, especially when our youth groups can’t meet in person.”