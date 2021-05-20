Man charged with Daisy Hill Hospital assaults

A MAN is to appear before a Court in Newry next Month after being charged in connection with assaults on staff at Daisy Hill Hospital.

Police have confirmed that Detectives investigating an incident at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry on Saturday, in which a nurse suffered a cut to her neck/chin area and a health care assistant sustained a puncture wound to his side, have charged a 57 year old man with two counts of grievous bodily harm and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The man is due to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 16th June.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.