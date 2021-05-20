Our Guardian Angel

A DEVOTED Antrim nurse has been hailed a ‘Guardian Angel’ for the tireless care she gave to a very special patient.

Blake McCaughey is just 13, but he has spent the last two years receiving close care and treatment for a serious intestinal condition.

Simply put, Blake can not absorb nutrition through eating or drinking, so he must reply on Total Parenteral Nutrition - a delicate task which means life-saving nutrients are injected directly into a vein.

And that is where Gastroenterology nurse Tracy Close enters the story.

She took Blake under her wing during a recent stay at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, caring for him and training his parents to manage the procedure.

And in return, he nominated her for Dale Farm’s Sharing Goodness awards, a six-week acts of kindness campaign designed to recognise all the positive things happening in local communities.

After receiving thousands of nominations, Tracy was chosen as a winner following the heart-warming submission from Blake,

Blake recognised his ‘guardian angel’, branding her a true NHS hero.

“What I love about Tracy most is she’s kind and does lots to help me deal with things,” he said.

“She talks to me an explains things so well. She’s held my hand and helped all my doctors do things when I’m not feeling brave enough.

“Tracy has been here a long time and all the kids she looks after think that she’s amazing.”

Dale Farm is sending Tracy and her partner to the Galgorm Resort and Spa - proving once and for all that good things really do happen to good people!

Blake will receive a special ice cream hamper from Dale Farm with all his favourite flavours.

Aisling Bremner, from Dale Farm, said they welcomed the opportunity to hail the unsung heroes like Tracy.

“It’s been an incredible campaign so far. We’ve received thousands of nominations and heard countless stories of generosity and all-round goodness and we’re not even halfway there yet.

“Tracy and Blake’s inspirational story really stood out to us and we thought she truly deserved a much-needed break and to be recognised for the true hero that she is.”

On their mission to share goodness with local communities, for the next

three weeks Dale Farm will continue to give away £500 worth of prizes every week as they uncover good stories and good deeds.

“From healthcare workers, young volunteers and community workers to good neighbours, fantastic farmers and family heroes. If you have a good story, we wants to hear it.”