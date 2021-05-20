Tributes paid to Creggan teacher

TRIBUTES have poured in after a popular local teacher passed away.

Catherine McCann taught at Creggan Primary School and her colleagues and pupils have been left devastated by her death.

She was a daughter to John and the late Mary and sister of Janette, Therese, Denise Patrick and John and partner of Don.

Due to the current COVID -19 pandemic, Catherine’s wake and funeral were held in private.

A spokesperson for Creggan Primary School said: “The Governors, staff, pupils and wider community of Creggan Primary School have been devastated this week at the sudden loss of our colleague and friend Catherine Mc Cann.

“Miss Mc Cann taught in our school for 17 years. She was a model teacher in every way, always putting her pupils first.

“An amazing friend to all the staff and parents and her displays of kindness to everyone she met came so naturally. She always arrived to school dressed in the latest fashion and then quickly pulled the trainers on her to deliver sports lessons in her lovely pink trainers.

“We cannot even begin to realise the void that is left in Creggan Primary School. As a school community we convey our sympathy to the McCann family. Fly high Miss Mc Cann - thank you for all you did for us.”

Another message from Kickham’s GAC Creggan read: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of Catherine McCann.

“Catherine was a much loved and hugely popular member of the staff at Creggan Primary School and helped to instill the fundamentals of the GAA in many of our young members.

“Catherine’s death is deeply regretted by everyone in our club and we wish to extend our sympathy to her family and to her colleagues and pupils in Creggan PS.

A post from Erin’s Own Lavey GAA club said: “Lavey GAC is greatly shocked and saddened to learn of the untimely death of our former senior camogie player, Catherine McCann.

“On behalf of our club committee, members, players and community, we wish to express our deepest condolences to Catherine’s father, John, brothers Patrick and John, and sisters Jeannette, Therese and Denise - who are former players and stalwarts of our camogie club - as well as her wider family circle and friends.”