Car torched

Police in Ballymena are appealing for information following the report of a burnt-out vehicle on a pedestrian walkway in the Ballyloughan Brow / Murob Park area of the town on Thursday May 20th.

Sergeant Jock McToal said: “The abandoned and burnt-out remains of what appears to be a small car was reported to us just before 9am yesterday morning.

“If you were in the area and witnessed an incident involving a vehicle or you saw any suspicious activity in the area late on Wednesday evening or in the early hours of Thursday morning, please contact police at Ballymena by phoning 101 and quoting the reference number 387 of 20/05/21.

“Or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”