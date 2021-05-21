Forest fun and special treats for Omagh County PS pupils

THE boys and girls in Year one at Omagh County Primary School were treated to a very special day out on Wednesday of last week, courtesy of 'The Yard' at Campsie Place - Omagh's new street food venue.

'The Yard' has very kindly sponsored hi-viz vests for pupils to wear as they walk to and from Arleston Park each week for their forest school sessions - an essential resource for ensuring safety on the ever-busy Campsie Road.

Year one paid a visit to the new venue to show off their vests on route back from their forest school class. To their delight, the team at 'Back Street Eats' had organised a special lunch for all of the children and staff.

A school spokesperson said: "A huge thank you to Richard, Gavin, Derek and their team for making today so memorable for our year one and we wish them all the best in their venture. We are sure you will have plenty of visitors from OCPS when you officially open."