HE offers garages for rent in Bush, Dungannon, Moygashel, Augher, Clogher and Fivemiletown

A number of Housing Executive garages are now available to rent at sites across the Mid-Ulster area.

Tenants and local residents in the Bush, Dungannon, Moygashel, Augher, Clogher and Fivemiletown areas are being invited to apply to rent the garages, which are available at a very competitive rate of around £9 per week.

Garages available in these areas are in good order and some may be suitable for storing a small or medium-sized car and other items.

Louise Smyth, Housing Executive Lettings Manager for the Dungannon and Mid-Ulster area told the Courier; “The garages that we have available to rent are open to any residents listed in these localities – not just Housing Executive tenants.

“If you haven’t got your own garage then this is an excellent opportunity for local people to avail of lower insurance premiums – while also having extra storage space.

“Currently the garages we have available would suit people who have a small to medium sized car to park it off-road.

“Please get in touch with our office if you are interested in renting one. There is no minimum lease term and we only require two weeks’ notice to recall a tenancy if someone changes their mind.

“Available garages are for private use only and are not fully waterproofed which we would ask everyone to remember if they want to store household goods.

“Insurance cover is also something that should be considered and we would also recommend that items stored within the garage have a weatherproof cover.”

If you would like to apply to rent a garage in any of the areas mentioned, please email Louise.Smyth@nihe.gov.uk for more details or dungannon@nihe.gov.uk

For more information, click online at nihe.gov.uk