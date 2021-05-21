Newry firm appointed to £10M garden project

A PROGRESSIVE Architectural firm, headquartered in Newry, are celebrating after being awarded an impressive contract. Gray Design have been appointed as lead consultants to a new £10m, 110,000 sq ft unit Dobbies Garden Centre which will create over 150 jobs.

The branch will be located at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim. A public consultation on the plans will start in the coming weeks. Dobbies is the largest chain of garden centers in the UK with over 70 outlets. Currently they have only one Northern Ireland branch based in Lisburn.

Colin Dalton, Director, commented “We are thrilled to have been chosen for this major development. I would like to acknowledge the hard work and professionalism of our team who have secured this contract.

We very much work in partnership with our commercial clients. Dobbies is the latest big-name brand that we have facilitated at The Junction. In recent years, we have successfully delivered various new projects catering for brand names like McDonald’s, Nando’s and Starbucks.

Craig Stewart from Lotus Property, who are the main developer behind The Junction redevelopment works, said “This is a very exciting announcement for everyone at The Junction. It is vitally important that the right team are brought on board to deliver construction projects of this scale and complexity, on time and on budget”.

We have a well-established relationship with Gray Design that has been built up over many years. They understand our expectations and the quality of their work, attention to detail and responsiveness has helped us ensure delivery of a number of successful projects across a range of sectors over the years”.

Gray Design have gained a reputation for delivering high quality work across various sectors. Commercial, Industrial, Bespoke Homes, Residential Development, Leisure and Interior Design. They have offices in Newry, Belfast, and Dublin.