Warrenpoint Company win Manufacturer of the Year at UK Sammies Awards

WARRENPOINT headquartered food-to-go company, DELI LITES has beaten off stiff competition to be named The Millitec Manufacturer of the year, 2021, organised by the British Sandwich and Food-to-Go Association (BSA).

The innovative producer was also highly commended in the ‘Reducing our Environmental Impact’ category, and finalists in two categories of the Sandwich Designer Competition.

The only Irish-based winner in a line-up including high street names such as Co-op, Tesco, Starbucks and Pret A Manger, DELI LITES was recognised for its driven approach to innovation in exporting, operations, product development and delivering new solutions for customers over the last year.

Cathal McDonnell, Technical Manager for the company, commented: “In what has been a testing year for everybody, we have invested heavily in new working methods, new machinery and new processes. This is a real coup for the business and brand. The ‘highly commended’ award in the environmental category is an added bonus and reflects our commitment to policies and community initiatives that reduce environmental impact.”

With a strong focus on export markets, DELI LITES export volumes have grown significantly in recent years, and its products are sold extensively throughout the UK, Ireland, Europe and UAE.

Innovation is a cornerstone at DELI LITES, which launched its own e-commerce shop and delivery service during lockdown. The menu features a delicious range of corporate boxes including bespoke bowls, wraps, sandwiches, plant-based options and sweet treats. The delivery service extends to the island of Ireland and UK.

Cathal said: “It had always been a company goal to set up a web-shop and the lockdowns of the pandemic pushed forward our plans. It has been a great way to build relationships with customers near and far and we love delivering our products right to customers’ doorsteps especially during what has been a hard time for many people.

“As the only Irish winner in this year’s awards we are delighted our all-around efforts, innovation and resilience have been recognised. It’s a true credit to everyone involved.”

The British Sandwich & Food to Go Association represents those businesses where sandwiches form a core part of the Food To Go offer. Its Sammies Awards are all about recognising the achievements of the industry and honouring those who have worked to advance the UK sandwich and food to go markets.

The Manufacturer Award was sponsored by Millitec Food Systems Ltd who are world leaders in the design and technology of automation machines for the food production industry.