Double celebrations for Kesh group in Housing Executive community spirit awards

THE Courthouse Kesh Ltd has obtained a double victory in the Housing Executive’s 2020 Rural Community Awards.

Providing vital services to the rural Kesh community, the group picked up the Community Spirit Award 2020 in the Small Village category for South Region – taking home a £1,000 prize.

Centre manager and local man, Alan Crawford, also scooped the Rural Community Champion Award 2020 and a £500 prize, on behalf of The Courthouse Kesh Ltd.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the community group has been a lifeline to many, providing a local delivery service, and offering many care packages to local residents.

Its centre is also a focal meeting place for vulnerable people and groups and hosts health and wellbeing classes – as well as many others.

Gerald Knox, chairman of The Courthouse Kesh Ltd, spoke of both Alan’s and the group’s achievements, and thanked the Housing Executive for such recognition.

He said; “Little did we know when we entered Housing Executive’s Rural Community Spirit Award and the Rural Community Champion Award that we would achieve success in both.

“That success has been all the more significant as The Courthouse Ltd has only been open since October 2019.

“The efforts of Alan Crawford, the centre manager, ably supported by his wife Eleanor as a volunteer and 21 others, speaks volumes of the talent and ability of Alan in leading the centre even when much of the activity had to cease due to the pandemic.

“I also pay tribute to all of the volunteers who so willingly help my trustee colleagues and all of the users of the services we provide.

“As chairman, I would like to thank Housing Executive for their very valued support initially in the development of our new centre and now in recognising our organisation and centre manager with these two awards.

“If you haven’t been, it is a great place for a nice cuppa and something really tempting – come along with your friends and experience Alan’s welcome.”

Oonagh McAvinney, South West Area Manager for the Housing Executive, passed on her congratulations to The Courthouse Kesh Ltd and Alan for their achievements.

She said; “It is wonderful to see this community group receive such recognition for their efforts during the Covid-19 crisis and also helping the Fermanagh community on a day-to-day-basis.

“The group provides a wide range of vital services to residents living in a rural area and also networks with other community groups in order to grow and develop for the local community’s interests.

“Alan received the Community Champion Award in recognition of his dedicated service at the centre and how he is at the forefront of helping local people. He acts as an excellent ambassador for The Courthouse Ltd. Well done!”

