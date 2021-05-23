New chapter as libraries prepare for re-opening

LOCAL libraries will reopen their doors tomorrow (Monday).

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “Libraries are a vital resource at the heart of our communities.

"They are a hub for the community from the youngest to our oldest members with a wide range of traditional and digital services available to support all abilities.

“Libraries have continued to provide crucial services to people, many isolated and vulnerable, during this pandemic and I am pleased that once again people will be able to visit their local library.

“I would encourage you to continue to support your local library, and avail of the wide range of services when libraries reopen their doors to the public on May 24.”

Libraries NI chief executive Jim O’Hagan added: "I know that staff were encouraged and they look forward to welcoming customers back to browsing and using the study space in their local libraries from the May 24.”