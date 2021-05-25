Cautious optimism as hospitality reopens

NEWRY Chamber of Commerce &Trade expressed cautious optimism for the local economy following the Executive’s decision to reopen hospitality.

Welcoming the Executive’s decision, the Chamber’s President, Emma Mullen-Marmion said:

“It has been a challenging period for the hospitality sector, and they can now look forward to rebuilding their trade and providing service and hospitality to their loyal customers. Our retailers and the hospitality sector have suffered a lot over the past year, and it will take time to rebuild trade in our city centre and our hospitality venues.”

Encouraging people to think local first she said:

“Everyone is now open; they know the type of service the people of Newry want and they are determined to provide it. Our shops, pubs, cafes, restaurants, and hotels are at the heart of our community. They employ many local people who depend on these jobs to support their families. We would encourage everyone to think local first and to shop and dine locally.

“All our businesses have invested heavily in the safety of their staff and customers. Our shops and hospitality businesses are safe spaces to enjoy the experience of our city centre. Now everyone has reopened we look forward to everyone enjoying all that the Greater Newry Area has to offer.

Looking to the future she added:

“The pandemic has brought real change to the world of retail and hospitality. Now that everyone can reopen it doesn’t mean we are back to normal. The hospitality sector is still operating under significant restrictions and we look forward to the day when these restrictions can be relaxed. Our retailers will continue to face online competition and we need to look at creative ways to get people back into our city centre.

“As a Chamber we will work with our local Council and the Executive to ensure our businesses are supported and that there is renewed investment in our city and region.”