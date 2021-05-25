'Inclusive' bikes scheme is launched

Bookings for a range of Inclusive Bikes, designed to support those with a range of mobility and sensory issues, will open to the public from 9 June, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is delighted to announce.

The scheme is part of the District Council Disability Sports Hub Project, whereby all 11 Northern Ireland council areas received disability sports packs, including sports wheelchairs, inclusive bikes, boccia sets and sensory packs.

Many of those who have used the bikes previously have temporary mobility issues and were delighted that the scheme offered a chance for recuperation, while others who had lost mobility due to an accident found the initiative was a great way to regain confidence and independence.

The bikes can be booked on Wednesdays between 4pm and 6pm at Shaftesbury Park in Carrickfergus by using the following link www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/inclusive-bikes

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Peter Johnston, said:

“This is a fantastic way to ensure that the sport of cycling is open and inclusive of all abilities, and the reopening of bookings is especially welcome news as we look ahead to the summer months.

“I would encourage anyone who is interested in finding out more about the scheme to visit Council’s website for information about the range of bikes available to hire.”