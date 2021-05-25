Jessica's fund raiser for Great Ormond Street Hospital!

DAYS after undergoing life changing surgery in London 12-year-old Ballymena girl Jessica Philpott has launched a fund raising campaign for the hospital!

Jessica, who was born with Apert Syndrome, a Craniofacial condition that affects the development of the head and limbs, was operated on for 10 hours by a team of 13 highly skilled surgeons, ranging from neurosurgeons to craniofacial surgeons to plastic surgeons, each playing a vital role in the reshaping of Jessica's face and skull.

And now she plans to pay them back in some way - by raising money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.

Jessica, just staring back on her road to recovery, is no stranger to fund raising for the hospital.

When at Moorfields Primary School Jessica held numerous money raising events all for the cause.

Now at Slemish College her plans to help others continue.

Less than a month from being on the operating table she is pioneering a fund raising campaign for the Hospital.

Jessica’s mum Julie said if everyone on her daughter’s facebook page gave £1 they would raise £160,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital!

At the time of going to Press Jessica’s funding total was £1575.

“Jessica is keen to raise as much as possible. Let’s hope the public dig deep for the very worthy cause,” said Julie.

Every day brings new challenges at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Every day 618 children and young people from across the UK arrive.

Just last month young Jessica Philpott was one of them.

Every day, doctors and nurses battle the most complex illnesses, and the brightest minds come together to achieve pioneering medical breakthroughs.

And every day is a chance for you to make a difference.

This extraordinary hospital has always depended on charitable support to give seriously ill children the best chance to fulfil their potential.

A better future for seriously ill children starts here.

£10 could pay for a genetic test that will help diagnose sick children

£20 could pay for an hour of research time with one of our world-leading scientists

£50 could cover the cost of one night's stay for parents in our family accommodation

OVER 100 GET WELL CARDS

Meanwhile, since coming back from Great Ormond Street Jessica has received well over 100 get well cards.

And it is expected there will be dozens waiting for Jessica when she is next back at the Hospital.

“I am sure many sent cards to the Hospital thinking Jessica would be there for a few more weeks,” said mum Julie.

But in typical Jessica style she bounced back and was back home three weeks early.

Her speedy return caught her dad Lawrie on the hop!

For while Jessica was recovering in hospital he had intended to do a special surprise makeover - and make their garden a mini soccer pitch!

The project is still going ahead, although it is no longer a surprise for Jessica.

Dad Lawrie said they obviously had to tell her what was happening - but the look on her face of sheer delight made up for the surprise having to be shelved.

On June 10 mum Julie and Jessica are off to London, back to Great Ormond Street for a check-up.

And all being well they will get the news that Jessica’s frame can be removed.

CUP SEMI FINAL

Meanwhjile, tonight (Tuesday) Jessica and mum and dad, Julie and Lawrie, will be tuned into BBC 2 television for the Irish Cup semi-final featuring her beloved Ballymena United and Linfield.

If life had been normal, and Covid had not struck, the trio would have been attending in person.

But they intend cheering on the Sky Blues to a place in Friday night’s final at Mourneview Park.

Jessica is a big, big fan of United.

And United have taken the 12-year-old into their hearts.

Last Thursday night United Covid officer, Iain Black, contacted the Philipotts and invited them along to meet up with the manager and staff and players before training.

“The family ethos at the club is tangible. David (Jeffrey) gets huge respect from players and staff, but he also has huge respect for all of them,” outlined Julie.

“The culture embedded at the club is one of respect, encouragement and success, that comes from the top down!”

She concluded - “We wish them every success on Tuesday night (tonight), the hard work the players have put in and their determination to succeed and resilience will give them the edge over Linfield.”