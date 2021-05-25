Mini-Land Rover experience offered at Glenarm Castle

A brand new Mini Land Rover Experience, which lets kids take control of the driving seat, is gearing up to open at Glenarm Castle on 1st July.

Supported by Charles Hurst Land Rover as the headline sponsor, complementing its current national “Outspiration” campaign, with additional support from NFU Mutual, the adventure will provide families with a safe, fun drive on the first off-road Mini Land Rover adventure course in Northern Ireland.

Kids from 3-11yrs can take over the wheel of one of 5 Mini Land Rover cars; featuring steering wheel, a starter key, accelerator, lights, a direction switch with accompanying adults having access to a hand held fob which will remotely switch off the car.

Reaching a top speed of potentially 5mph, kids will drive on a specifically designed outdoor course with a range of ‘challenges’ along the way.

The experience lasts 45 minutes which includes a 15 minute safety briefing.

The Mini Land Rover Experience is part of a £500k investment, announced earlier this year, to significantly enhance the Glenarm Castle vistor exerience.

This includes sea view holiday pods, a Heritage Centre, Museum, Woodland Walk, E-Bike Hire, a Castle Shop and The Milk Parlour featuring ice cream using milk from N.Ireland’s only remaining Shorthorn dairy herd.

The investment has also helped to create up to 20 full and part time jobs.

Looking forward to welcoming families to Glenarm Castle’s Mini Land Rover Experience, Adrian Morrow, Glenarm Castle Managing Director, said:

“ We are very excited to offer the Mini Land Rover Experience as part of our visitor experience investment, sponsored by Charles Hurst Land Rover and supported by NFU Mutual, at Glenarm Castle.

“We have taken great care to ensure that families have a fantastic, safe and enjoyable adventure.

“ Kids will enjoy taking control of the wheel of the mini Land Rover cars and tackling the ‘challenges’ on our specifically designed outdoor course. With many people choosing to holiday at home this summer, we are expecting the experience to be in high demand.

“We would encourage anyone hoping to bring their family to enjoy the Mini Land Rover Experience to book in advance to avoid disappointment.”

Alan Thompson, Head of Business at Charles Hurst Land Rover, said:

“It’s been a reallydifficult time for children, parents and families across Northern Ireland over the last year, so Charles Hurst Land Rover is delighted to be the headline sponsor for Glenarm Castle’s Mini Land Rover Experience to provide this fun, exciting and unique outdoor adventure experience for all the family this summer.

“At Land Rover Belfast, we are passionate about the great outdoors and all the adventure that comes with it, so this partnership is a fantastic way to bring our ‘Outspiration’ campaign to life for families across Northern Ireland at a time when we have all spent so much time indoors.

“If you’re looking for the ultimate family-friendly outdoors experience this summer, look no further than Glenarm Castle’s Mini Land Rover experience.”

Ian Kernohan from NFU Mutual East Antrim Agency said:

“ It’s great to see such a fun, exciting and dynamic attraction coming to Northern Ireland and there is no better setting for it than at Glenarm Estate.

“NFU Mutual is delighted to support this unique attraction and no doubt it will be a huge success, bringing much needed enjoyment to local kids as we come out of lockdown and back to normality.”

Booking for Glenarm Castle’s Mini Land Rover Experience is now open. The experience costs £20 for 45 mins. Pre booking is advised.

For further information and for booking details visit wwww.glenarmcastle.com. Follow Glenarm Castle @GlenarmCastle on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.