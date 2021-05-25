Police appeal after Crebilly cemetery damage

Police in Ballymena are appealing for information following reports of damage to gravestones in a cemetery in the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena sometime overnight.

Inspector Michelle Adams said: “Damage to any grave is absolutely despicable. A graveyard is a place where people come to pay their respects. This behaviour and the destruction of graves will have a significant impact on individuals, families and communities.

“We have launched an investigation but need help from the community to bring those responsible before the courts. If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the cemetery from Monday evening through to 1pm on Tuesday, or if you have information that could assist our investigation, please contact us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1146 of 25/05/21.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”