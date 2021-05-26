Broughshane Primary duo donate £2,900 to Children's Cancer Unit

BROUGHSHANE brother and sister Joshua and Brooke McAuley’s fund raising School Run raised £2,900 for the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children’s Cancer Unit!

Joshua (8) and Brooke (5) recently presented the cheque to Consultant Paediatric Oncologist, Dr Robert Johnston.

Back on April 30 the duo ran the 5.5k distance from their home to Broughshane Primary School.

At the finish they were applauded over the line by some family members, fellow pupils, Principal Richard Totten, and teachers Mrs. L. Shields and Ms. K. Coulter.

Proud mum, Lesley Ann, who accompanied Joshua and Brooke on the run, thanked everyone who donated to the cause.

At the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children the two primary pupils also met Solid Tumor Nurse Specialist, Susie McGeown.

New Year Resolution

Meanwhile, the idea for the fund raising run came about when Lesley Ann, a former Nurse at the Children’s Cancer Unit, suggested getting fit as part of her New Year Resolution!

This idea got the children hooked and from January 1 they trained hard each week in preparation for their big day.

“They decided to do the fund raiser, setting their target at £150,” recalled Lesley Ann.

“The very first person to donate was their bus driver and after that the money came in for the very good cause.”

Broughshane Primary School Principal Mr. Totten, said they are all very proud of the fund raising duo.

“They did themselves and the school proud,” he said.

Felix Mooney, Chairman of The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, said they are doing everything they can to continue to support families affected by childhood cancer at this time, and those on the frontline who care for young patients at their special Unit.

“It’s at times like these that our amazing NHS and medical teams are recognised as the heroes we have always know them to be,” he said.

“We wish to thank them all for their dedication and commitment to helping others today and every day.”

And he thanked everyone supporting fund raisers at “this incredibly challenging time.”

“Your kindness and generosity means so much, not only to the Charity and the team at the Royal, but to families across Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Coronavirus has no respect for people who are already ill and that includes the children and their families who rely on us for support,” he said.