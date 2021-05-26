'Plan for pedestrian route around Dungannon must not be forgotten': Cuddy

A DUNGANNON councillor has urged Mid-Ulster District Council to ensure the vision of a pedestrian route around the perimeter of the town is not forgotten about.

Speaking during a discussion on plans for the now £1.5 million redevelopment of Railway Park, Councillor Cuddy welcomed the proposal but urged Council not to be content with what has been achieved so far.

“I am not against this redevelopment – it is a great step forward but we must not lose sight of the original concept for a path the whole way around the perimeter of Dungannon town,” said the Ulster Unionist Party group leader.

“That is something we all signed up to in the legacy council and Mid Ulster District Council has taken it on.

“We have done about two thirds of it in the last 10 to 15 years and there are some great sections of it but we have not got anywhere near that last third yet."

