Allen 'bankrupt'

ANTRIM snooker ace Mark Allen has applied for bankruptcy.

A public notice appeared in a daily newspaper last week, with Mr Allen described as a ‘professional sportsman’, with an address in the town. It is understood that he also resigned as a director of his company Mark Allen (NI) Ltd on Thursday.

Nevertheless, it has emerged that one of his new sporting ventures is due to apply for an amusement permit this week.

An individual that owes more than £5,000 can apply online to make themselves bankrupt by submitting documents demonstrating their inability to pay their debts.

The former Masters champ recently revealed that he may ‘take a bit of a break’ from snooker to resolve issues away from the table.

The Antrim man, who has made an estimated £3,310,940 from the game, was knocked out of the World Championships at the Crucible earlier in May, going down 13-7 to Mark Selby.

It has been reported that earlier in the tournament he had asked for his former partner to be removed from the practice area.

“There have been several cases of players asking for people to be removed when they’re practicing ahead of a match,” he said afterwards.

“I’m not sure why there is a fuss about this one.”

A BBC spokesman confirmed that they had responded to a request from the Antrim ace, who asked to be allowed to prepare for his match ‘without distraction’.

Allen had been involved in a relationship with player turned pundit Reanne Evans from 2005 until 2008, and they had a child together.

Speaking after he crashed out of the tournament, Mark confirmed that he planned to take a bit of time away from the game.

“There’s numerous things going on off the table which I’d rather not talk about,” he told the BBC.

“I will come back but I can’t see me coming back any time soon.

“I’ll probably take a bit of a break from the game even if it means missing a few tournaments just to get all that sorted out.

“It’s hard playing snooker at the best of times when you are competing against the very best in the world with a clear head.

“At the minute I just don't have that.”

Mark Allen was well known for his role on the management board of the 147 Club off Fountain Street in Antrim Town.

The club has since closed and moved to the old Pines Snooker Club at Crosskennan Road on the outskirts of the town, rebranded as Antrim Sports Club.

An application has been received by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for the granting of an Amusement Permit for Antrim Sports Club, which was due to be considered on Monday.

The application seeks the provision of amusements by means of gaming machines from Monday to Friday from 10am to 23pm and Saturday to Sunday from 10am to 12am, with a maximum of 150 persons inside.

The licensee is named as Jacqueline Clarke and council officers have recommended that the amusement permit be granted.

Mark Allen hit the headlines last year when he took to delivering medication to local people in his top of the range sports car at the height of the pandemic.

Locals expecting their pharmacy deliveries did a double take when Mark showed up in his blue BMW i8 Coupe - with prices starting at a cool £114,200.

It was not the first time that the Antrim man has taken steps to help others. He has organised many events for good causes and regularly signs items for charity auctions.