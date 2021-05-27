AMPX helping the local community RISE with £50,000 record donation

LOCAL businessman Andy Malone, CEO and Director of AMPX By Andy Malone has made a record donation to PIPS Hope & Support, presenting them with a cheque for a staggering £50,000.00.

Andy’s brand AMPX By Andy Malone is dedicated to helping others RISE Top Right through his healthy lifestyle brand that includes motivational speaking, mental and physical training, healthy meals and snacks, business courses, and to recently donating this phenomenal donation for £50,000.00 to PIPS Hope and Support.

Speaking at the cheque presentation Andy said “I am dedicated to helping and supporting people to achieve positive life changes and by making this donation I can reach many more. Not only is this about giving back to the community, but I also truly believe that the work the charity delivers fits with the ethos of AMPX By Andy Malone.

I have recently released a documentary, 'The Rise by Andy Malone’ to raise awareness that bullying and trolling need to stop now.

Online bullying and trolling are contributing factors to mental health issues especially in the younger generation with statistics of one in five young people being affected.

“ My message is clear, we need to RISE together by lifting others, not bringing them down. If this documentary can save one life, then it was worth it all. AMPX By Andy Malone continues to spread the message of mental positivity and encourages everyone to live the Top Right Life.”

Concluding, Andy said, “We are delighted to present PIPS Hope & Support with £50,000.00. We at AMPX are committed to supporting our local community and are proud to be able to do so. I would like to take this opportunity to wish PIPS Hope & Support every success in the future.”

Seamus McCabe, Chief Executive of PIPS Hope & Support, thanked Andy and AMPX and stated “I am blown away by what Andy and AMPX have given us. This is the single biggest donation that PIPS Hope & Support has ever received. I cannot begin to thank Andy for all his efforts and generosity in donating this phenomenal amount to us. This contribution will make such a difference to the services we offer in 2021.”