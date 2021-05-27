Ballymena business awards set for return

Ballymena Chamber of Commerce and Industry are delighted to announce that they intend to organise and host the 2021 Ballymena ‘Back to Business Awards’.

Chamber President, Councillor Eugene Reid said: “Having had to cancel the 2020 Awards due to the pandemic we are excited about being able to organise this year’s awards.

“ As a Chamber we understand the terrible impact this crisis has had on families, the community and our businesses. This year’s awards will celebrate all that is good about business in the Ballymena area.

“We also hope that it will give businesses and customers a sense of normality and positivity for the future as we hopefully exit from the worst of this crisis. For more information and to read the latest news from Chamber please copy the the following link into your address bar - https://lnkd.in/dnpaZJv