Booklet marks 300 years of St. Patrick's Church

A special commemorative booklet to mark the Tercentenary of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland, Ballymena has been launched.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor Peter Johnston was joined by the Minister of St Patrick’s , Reverend Canon McConnell, the church’s Curate, Reverend Emma Carson and members of the congregation who produced the booklet with Council’s support.

Cllr. Johnston said: “We are delighted to mark this significant milestone with St Patrick’s Church of Ireland in Ballymena.

“The present church and its predecessor church, now known as the Old Church Yard off Church Street in Ballymena centre, are woven into the fabric of the history of the town, being two of Ballymena’s well known Seven Towers.

“Given the difficulties of the last year, Council also recognises the valuable role that our local churches play in their congregation’s well-being but also wider community life.”

The Reverend McConnell commented: “Our Tercentenary brochure has been made possible by the support of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, for which we are very grateful.

“This brochure is an excellent resource and I hope many people will take the time to enjoy it and visit us at St Patrick’s after our planned renovation works are complete.”

The attractively produced brochure provides a brief history of St Patrick’s Church and the wider parish, including referencing the Old Church Yard site where the predecessor St Patrick’s Parish Church served generations of families after being consecrated in 1721.

The successor St Patrick’s, the church on Castle Street, continues to welcome people today. It was constructed after fundraising, generously supported by the local landowner Adair family in the 1850s.

The booklet also includes a visitor guide to enable visitors to appreciate the church building and fine interior.

A copy is available on request, free of charge, from the reception desk at The Braid, Ballymena.