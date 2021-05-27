Gearing up for Bike Week 2021

The Sports Development Team at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have some ‘wheel-y’ good news to share, as bookings are now open for a week-long programme of fun cycling sessions throughout this year’s Bike Week (30 May to 5 June).

Cyclists of all ages joined in the fun virtually last year due to the pandemic, but the recent relaxation of restrictions around sporting and outdoor activities means that we can now provide in-person guidance and expertise on biking safely at Ballymena Showgrounds, Carrickfergus Amphitheatre and Larne Town Park.

There will be plenty of fun challenges to get involved in, and sessions are suitable for children aged from five to 14.

Challenges will be delivered by Council’s Sports Development Team in partnership with Madigan Cycling Club, Carrickfergus and Ballymena Road Club.

The free one-hour sessions must be booked in advance, and helmets should be worn.

All children will receive a special sporty goodie bag and our expert Sports Development Team will be on hand at each of the sessions.

WELLBEING

The theme of this year’s Bike Week is health and wellbeing, and cycling is one of the best ways for adults and children alike to get outdoors and boost their immunity, while improving their fitness levels.

Mid and East Antrim has some of the most stunning open spaces and public parks, ideal for saddling up and feeling the wind in your hair over the coming weeks and months.

Mayor, Councillor Peter Johnston, is himself a keen cyclist and encouraged families to book one of the free #MEABikeWeek sessions.

“There has never been a better time for us to get on our bikes and enjoy all the benefits that cycling brings to our health, wellbeing and environment!” the Mayor continued.

“It is great to see a return to sports activities and the opening up of the many amazing local parks and outdoor spaces across the borough.

“#MEABikeWeek is a brilliant opportunity for children to learn how to cycle safely while also having fun and getting fit and healthy.”

Gary McKeegan, Chair of Cycling Ireland Youth, added: “Cycling Ireland welcome this initiative by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for Bike Week.

“We encourage all ages to get active through Bike Week activities and throughout the year.”

In partnership with Cycling Ireland, a series of video challenges will be shared on our Facebook and Instagram pages, so keep an eye out and join in the fun!

The #MEABikeWeek sessions in Ballymena will take place at Ballymena Showgrounds on Tuesday 1 June, 4pm to 5pm, 5.15pm to 6.15pm, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

It is essential that all participants observe public health guidance to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, and anyone who feels unwell should not attend.

Bookings can be made on the following link:

https://bikeweek-ballymena.eventbrite.co.uk

Throughout 2021, Council is hosting a programme of events under the NI 100 umbrella to celebrate 100 years since the formation of Northern Ireland.

These events, exhibitions and community initiatives are all aimed at showcasing and championing culture, heritage, education, history, and future prosperity throughout the Mid and East Antrim Borough.

For the latest on the NI 100 celebrations in Mid and East Antrim, visit midandeastantrim.gov.uk/ni100