Police set to release CCTV footage of Antrim teenager

IT is understood that the PSNI is set to release CCTV footage of a teenager found dead in Antrim in March.

Shona Gillan (18), from the Steeple area, was last seen by her family on March 3.

She was found dead three days later on the banks of the Six Mile Water.

Her family have embarked on a tireless campaign for information about what happened and who was with her in her final hours.

Shona’s sister Amy Reid said that the police are set to release images of the teenager in the coming days.

She has also erected posters along the popular Mill Race Trail walking route and posted flyers through the doors of local neighbourhood, begging for more details.

Speaking on social media at the weekend, Amy said: “Today is the first I have saw the image from CCTV of Shona, she was last seen wearing a black, grey and and white puffy coat with a red scarf, wearing blue denim jeans and white trainers.

“She also had her hair tied up in a messy bun.

“The police will be releasing this image to the public within the next week.

“Today seeing that image, the last image to ever be seen of my sister alive has broke me, I haven’t been able to settle.

“Constantly down at the river, trying to piece it all together all these images in my head.

“Please come forward! Someone was bound to of seen Shona on the day of March 3, I really hope this image the police will be releasing will refresh memories as this coat that she is wearing is hard to miss, a black,grey and white males coat, black hair tied up in a messy bun with dark blue jeans on, white Nike trainers.

“There may have been a fire lit along the river bank also.

“My heart is aching. The smallest part of information could be huge to us.”

Amy has also appealed to a person who sent a letter to her mother’s home address ‘with extremely significant information’ to come forward.

“Please be aware that there is absolutely nothing to be worried about or be scared of.

“As Shona’s sister I really am encouraging you to contact the police or myself regarding this.

“As I’ve said so many times, this is so difficult and heartbreaking for us as a family, I wouldn’t wish this upon anybody.

“Please do the right thing. Your over the first step by making us aware, please contact myself or the police.”