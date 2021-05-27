Translink seeks 30 new apprentices

Translink is looking to attract local talent, recruiting 30 new Apprentices who will help shape Northern Ireland’s transport transformation for a greener economic recovery from Covid-19.

These roles cover a wide range of specialised areas including Bus, Rail & Track Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Plumbing and Joinery teams.

By joining one of Northern Ireland’s largest organisations, successful applicants will play a vital role in the delivery of Translink’s ambitious growth plans and support a £3billion transport decarbonisation plan over the next decade with a view to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2040 and to become Climate Positive by 2050.

Translink currently boasts an 80 strong apprenticeship team and is committed to diversity and a culture of continuous improvement; new recruits will benefit from mentoring and guidance from experienced specialists to help them reach their full potential.

As well as providing on-the-job skill development, the programme will provide apprentices with the experience and qualifications to develop a dynamic and fulfilling career. Many Apprentices continue their careers with Translink and some senior managers joined the business using this same scheme.

Translink Deputy Group Chief Executive Gordon Milligan explained, “With a significant programme of works planned it is an exciting time to join the business.

“Our apprenticeship programme has the opportunity to transform futures, particularly for those especially impacted by the pandemic.

“With public transport essential, for the economic, social and environmental well-being of our society our Apprenticeship Programme offers a unique opportunity to work on major projects to attract more people to make the bus and train their first choice for travel today and for future generations.

“Innovative and leading edge projects include new stations, like the NI Executive flagship Belfast Transport Hub and our Climate Positive programme which has recently seen the arrival of the first zero emission hydrogen fuel-cell buses in Ireland along with new train carriages to boost service capacity.

“This is an excellent opportunity to fast track your career and contribute to the transformation of public transport connecting people, revitalising the economy and improving the environment delivering a brighter, more sustainable future for all.”

Ciara McIlroy, currently a third year Translink Apprentice, said: “The programme has really developed my engineering skillset. It’s been great to work alongside an experienced and supportive team whilst also gaining a recognised qualification. I’d strongly encourage anyone interested in pursuing a career in an Engineering or Technical field to take advantage of one of these great opportunities!”

Apprenticeships will start in September 2021 and last for 4 years. They will combine working on site in Translink for 4 days a week with one day spent at college or university working towards a recognised qualification.

The Translink Apprenticeship programme offers excellent benefits including: a professionally accredited qualification, practical on the job training delivered by experienced employees, career progression & personal development, competitive salary, attractive pension scheme, annual leave & public holiday entitlement and employee benefits scheme.

For further details and online applications visit www.translink.co.uk/workwithus . Deadline for applications is 17 June 2021.