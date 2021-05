ASBESTOS has been dumped at a local cemetery.

Dungannon DUP Cllr Clement Cuthbertson said: “I was totally disgusted to have received a report that asbestos had been dumped in Cottagequinn Cemetery.

"To dump this hazardous waste anywhere is disgraceful but to dump it in a Graveyard is deplorable and, quite rightly, as described to me by the member of the public who contacted me about the issue as “the lowest of the lowest”.

Full story in this week's Courier.

