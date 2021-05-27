Local branch of DUP 'disgusted' by Arlene Foster treatment

THE Fermanagh and South Tyrone branch of the DUP have expressed 'disgust' at the manner in which Arlene Foster "has been treated" as party leader in recent weeks.

Mrs Foster is set to step aside as the DUP leader this week.

In a statement, the local party branch said:"Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP Association met this week to voice their disgust at the manner in which our Party Leader, First Minister and local MLA RT Hon Arlene Foster has been treated over recent weeks.

“Arlene has worked tirelessly over the years not just for Fermanagh and South Tyrone but right across Northern Ireland – helping all constituencies.

“Our Association is sending out a strong message to Arlene Foster. This was not done in our name.

“The Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP association have unanimously backed Arlene Foster to remain as our MLA, however we recognise this is a personal decision.

“We appreciate that Arlene has sacrificed so much personally over the years for public service, but this Association will stand firm by her side.”