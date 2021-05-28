Amelia boosts career with a Business Management Apprenticeship

AN Armagh student is recommending to others her own career course which is helping her achieve her business management goals.

Amelia McCormack took the first step towards her Business Management career goals at South West College and boosted her career by studying an Ulster University Foundation Degree in Business Management, as a Higher Level Apprentice (HLA).

She is employed by Terex.

Amelia attended St Catherine’s College, achieving 10 GCSEs and 3 A Levels.

Amelia said: “I attended one of the SWC open days and was drawn to applying for the HLA in Business Management as the earn while you learn aspect was very appealing to me, so I applied. I am thoroughly enjoying my time at the SWC, Dungannon campus and enjoy socialising with my peers.

"The college learning experience has been excellent as we have great support from our tutors and access to a wide range of reading materials to help with our assignments. I feel my course has helped me cope and adapt to the fast-paced environment I deal with every day in my work life within the Logistics and Transport department at Terex.”

Amelia is thankful for all the opportunities the course has provided and believes it has helped her advance within her career and personally.

She said: “SWC has helped boost my career and given me the opportunities to earn while I learn, grow as an individual and a team member. Although my HLA has been challenging as it’s a new learning environment, I believe it’s worth putting in the extra work and effort to obtain qualifications to help better my career progression within the company.”

“I would recommend SWC to others as there are endless courses and educational and personal growth opportunities. Learning never stops, and I believe the SWC can accommodate anyone looking to further their education. After completing my Foundation Degree, I hope to go on and complete my full Business Management degree.

"I believe continuing education is vital as it will help maintain and enhance the knowledge and skills that are required to deliver a professional service within my company.”

In the future, Amelia has ambitions to work overseas.

For further information and to apply, please visit www.swc.ac.uk.