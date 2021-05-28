Civic Award for Bessbrook Orangemen

By Niall Crozier

BESSBROOK District LOL No 11 have received a Civic Award from Newry, Mourne & Down District Council in recognition of their work within the community during the Covid 19 crisis.

Having nominated Bessbrook District LOL No 11 for the award, Councillor David Taylor (UUP) was pleased to facilitate its presentation by the NM&D Council Chairperson, Laura Devlin (SDLP), to the local Orangemen.

Explaining what had prompted him to make the nomination Councillor Taylor said, “Bessbrook District LOL No 11 offered vital practical support to vulnerable members of the local community during the height of the Covid pandemic in a number of ways including the provision of food parcels, the donation of Personal Protection Equipment to local medical and care facilities and the distribution of learning packs to local primary schools which greatly assisted with home schooling requirements.

“For this reason I considered Bessbrook District to be very worthy of Council recognition.”

Councillor Taylor added, I also want to take the opportunity to thank and acknowledge other local Loyal Order Districts - and indeed community, church and sporting organisations - for the vital role they played in offering support to the most vulnerable in our community at a time when it was most needed.

“There is no doubt that support offered by all these organisations was deeply appreciated by many within the community.”