Community spirit at work in Culloville

SINN Fein Councillor Aoife Finngean has praised the community spitit in Culloville as they completed phasde one of their new walking track.

“ Hugh congratulations to Culloville Blues and the whole community for coming together to complete phase one of their walking track.

It has taken hard work and determination to bring ths about with local businesses and volunteers devoting time, equipment and food to feed the workers and fuel the machinery.

“This is a perfect example of a community coming together for the betterment of the area.

“Walking around a few nights ago ! got to see the vast array of work done with lighting and planters along the way.

“A massive ‘bualagh bos’ for all involved and I look forward to see the continued progress!”