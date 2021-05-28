Royal welcome in Caledon

Royal welcome in Caledon

HIS Royal Highness The Prince of Wales was given a huge Royal welcome in Caledon last week – and was clearly impressed by the standard of football in the village.
However, hopes of a Royal kickabout were dashed after it was clear that Prince Charles had arrived for the visit without his football boots!
In the end, Prince Charles wasn’t tempted to showcase his football skills as he stopped off in Caledon last Wednesday as part of his two-day visit to Northern Ireland.


Full story in this week's Courier with a four page picture special!

Click here for Digital ePaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130