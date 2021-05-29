Ann Street - ‘considerable rumours’ concerning proposed redevelopment

FOLLOWING reports of ‘considerable rumours’ concerning the proposed redevelopment of Ann Street, Mid-Ulster District Council’s Chief Executive has confirmed local councillors will soon be invited to a meeting with the site’s preferred bidder.

In November 2018, a £10 million plan to bring investment, jobs, shops and a hotel to Dungannon’s Ann Street was unveiled to the public.

If the project is to be realised, it is understood the proposed mixed-use development will open up an important gateway for Dungannon and be used as an important link between the west of the town and its main retail centre.



