Funding secured for ancestral home of 18th President of the U.S.A

A CLOGHER Valley councillor has praised Council staff for their efforts in securing funding for enhancements at the ancestral home of the 18th President of the United States of America.

At a meeting of Council’s development committee, members were told the Ulster-Scots Agency has identified a further funding opportunity to promote the Ulster-Scots story and its connections with the United States through the story of Ulysses S. Grant.

The work will enhance the welcome signage at the entrance and exit of the sites, directional signage within the site and interpretative displays within and around the buildings.



