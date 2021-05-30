Council launches kids recycling art competition Council launches recycling competition for children

DO you have a budding Michelangelo at home ready for a new creative challenge? Well this one is for you!

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough (ABC) Council is inviting all primary school children in the borough to enter its Kids Recycling Competition to be in with the chance of winning an Amazon Fire 7 tablet!

To take part in the competition and get your hands on one of six tablets, all your little crafters have to do is create an imaginative sculpture using recyclable materials found in your recycling bin or box.

With so many arts and crafts supplies found in our recycling bins and boxes, youngsters can use everything from cereal boxes, paper towel rolls, corks and egg cartons to fashion their unique sculpture.

And as creativity knows no bounds, the sculptures can be as inventive and original as the children like; perhaps it could be their favourite animal, a toy tractor, a magical fairy house or even a futuristic robot? The sky really is the limit!

Aiming to enhance children’s understanding of the different items contained in our recycling bins and boxes, the fun competition also promotes the importance of recycling and reusing materials to help the environment.

Welcoming the challenge, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Kevin Savage said, "This competition is a fun and creative way for our young people to learn about recycling and the importance of caring for the environment.

“They’ll not only get an insight into the type of materials that go in their recycling bin or box but they will also get to explore how the different items can reused or repurposed to make something new and interesting!

“I have no doubt that local children will enjoy this challenge and I very much look forward to seeing all the fantastic creations that will be entered."

The competition rules are as follows:

• Open to children who attend a primary school in the ABC Council area.

• Only one entry per child.

• Sculptures must be 3D and made from at least two recyclable materials found in your recycling bin or box (except paint, tape, glue or fasteners used to hold it together).

• Entrants must include two to four photos of their sculpture as well as their name, school, class, contact details and a paragraph explaining what the sculpture is and main materials used.

• Entries must be emailed to recyclingcompetition@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk by 12 noon on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

• Prizes will be split across three categories: P1-P2, P3-P4, and P5-P7 and winners will be chosen in accordance with these rules by a set of judges.

• By submitting an entry to the competition, you are giving ABC Council permission to use the photos included on their social media channels.

So, to be in with a chance of winning an Amazon Fire 7 tablet, it’s time to have a rummage in your recycling bin or box and get crafting your sculpture! We can’t wait to see your creations!

Closing date for entries is 12 noon on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.