Gortin Glen Forest Park scoops Favourite Mountain Bike Trail Centre in NI title

GORTIN Glen Forest Park has been named joint winner of the Favourite Mountain Bike Trail Centre in NI category in the 2020 MountainBikeNI Awards.

The awards, which celebrate the very best of mountain biking in Northern Ireland, recognise different sectors of industry across a number of categories, with Gortin Glen Forest Park and Castlewellan jointly scooping the title of Favourite Mountain Bike Trail in Northern Ireland following a public vote.

Speaking about the award, chairperson of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Diana Armstrong, said: “The council is committed to making the Fermanagh and Omagh district a great place to live, work and visit and has been working with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, to redevelop Gortin Glen Forest Park into a must visit family destination, with the new mountain bike trail just opened at the end of last year.

"Improving the health and wellbeing of all our citizens is one of the council’s key priorities. We recognise the importance of providing high quality outdoor recreation opportunities for residents and visitors to get and stay active while having a thoroughly great time.

"I am delighted that the mountain bike trails are bringing such enjoyment to those visiting Gortin Glen Forest Park and that the forest park is now considered one of the best mountain bike trail centres in Northern Ireland. I would like to commend all those in involved in the development of the forest park and mountain bike trails in particular, Gortin Mountain Bike Club and Friends of the Glens for their continued support and feedback."

Red and blue graded mountain bike trails start from the main car park, and, after a challenging climb, people are rewarded with stunning views at the top of Keelan’s Chase (Blue) or the Mountain Trail (Red), before enjoying the thrill of the berms and jerms all the way back to the visitor hub area.

The development of 13km of mountain bike trails is just one part of the £2 million investment programme at Gortin Glen Forest Park with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs each committing £1,000,000 to the project.

Development works undertaken to date include the creation of a destination play park and trim trail, improved walking trails, and upgrade works to the forestry office, classroom and cafe building. Works are soon to complete on horse trails, located on the western side of the forest, for which an application process to access the trails is now open.

Visitors to the Forest Park users are encouraged to use the main two car parks. Parking for blue badge holders is available beside the playpark. Please note a one-way system continues to be in operation.

For further information on visiting Gortin Glen Forest Park please visit www.fermanaghomagh.com/gortinglen